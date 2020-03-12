Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 858,774 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Vistra Energy worth $100,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,266 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,431 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 222,214 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

