Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 571,834 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.59% of Fate Therapeutics worth $82,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 51,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,040. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

