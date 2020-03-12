Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 492,817 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $84,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.47. 15,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.