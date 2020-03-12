Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $86,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $26.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,141. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

