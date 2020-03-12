Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.47 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,118,773 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $95,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis lifted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 392,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,314,322. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,272 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

