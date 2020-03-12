Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $92.24 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $92,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.82 on Thursday, hitting $287.61. The stock had a trading volume of 97,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.27 and its 200 day moving average is $299.13. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $229.90 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.