Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.10 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $87,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $9.26 on Thursday, reaching $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $108.82 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

