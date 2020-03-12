Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $86,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of TXRH traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 47,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,241. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

