Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Paycom Software worth $88,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 117.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

PAYC traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.50. 56,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $342.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.58.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

