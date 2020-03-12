Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Clean Harbors worth $90,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of CLH traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.02. 24,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.61. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

