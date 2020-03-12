Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $97,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.