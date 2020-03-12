Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 946,213 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,291,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Core-Mark worth $89,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 185.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $317,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 4,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,152. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

