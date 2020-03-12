Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,473 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of LogMeIn worth $83,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,071,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LogMeIn by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LogMeIn by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,937. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.