VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $26,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,797. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

