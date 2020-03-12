VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 25,000 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,750.00 ($38,120.57).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Luciano purchased 100,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,000.00 ($153,191.49).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Luciano purchased 121,639 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$268,092.36 ($190,136.42).

On Friday, February 7th, Robert Luciano purchased 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,700.00 ($72,127.66).

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,200.00 ($78,865.25).

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,700.00 ($79,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano purchased 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano purchased 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.34.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

