Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 25,000 Shares

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,350.00 ($39,964.54).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,750.00 ($77,127.66).

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,975.00 ($40,407.80).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robert Luciano acquired 8,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,472.00 ($13,100.71).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,180.00 ($16,439.72).

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,800.00 ($24,680.85).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

Shares of VG8 stock traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching A$2.10 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,248 shares. Vgi Partners Asian has a 12-month low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of A$2.52 ($1.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.27.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

