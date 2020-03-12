Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Acquires A$108,750.00 in Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$108,750.00 ($77,127.66).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$56,350.00 ($39,964.54).

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$56,975.00 ($40,407.80).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robert Luciano purchased 8,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$18,472.00 ($13,100.71).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$23,180.00 ($16,439.72).

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 15,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$34,800.00 ($24,680.85).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

Shares of ASX VG8 opened at A$2.10 ($1.49) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.27. Vgi Partners Asian has a 52 week low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

