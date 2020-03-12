Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Circle Road Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Circle Road Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 9.4% of Circle Road Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Circle Road Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.