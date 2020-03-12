Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $18.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.21. 4,457,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,376,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

