Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. Veritex has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $953.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

