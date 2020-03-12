Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 21754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Specifically, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 678,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,164. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

