Van H. Singleton II Purchases 20,000 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Van H. Singleton II acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 272,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $280.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

