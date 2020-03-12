Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Valvoline worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $17,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 152,519 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 194,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

