Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.76

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.
Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $148.65 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.26.
MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
