Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.76

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $148.65 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

