US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

US Well Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.70. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Well Services will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

