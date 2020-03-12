US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director Stephen A. Romano Purchases 1,000 Shares

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director Stephen A. Romano purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,784. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. Analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,744,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 128.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 142,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

