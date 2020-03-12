Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

UBA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

