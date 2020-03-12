Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,500 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,844,236.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $213,610. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $32.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

