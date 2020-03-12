Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys $126,700.00 in Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Richard P. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Univar Inc has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.