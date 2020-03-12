United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,145.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United Rentals by 157.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $11.01 on Thursday, reaching $88.71. 121,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

