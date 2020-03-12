United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 67.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.