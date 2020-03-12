Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $205.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as low as $125.01 and last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 174967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.56.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

