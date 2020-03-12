UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of UniFirst worth $83,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $14.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.61. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average is $201.17. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

