Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Chairman Albert P. Carey bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.77 per share, for a total transaction of $498,663.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255,683 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 143,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,957. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unifi has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $313.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

