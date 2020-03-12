UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

