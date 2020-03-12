UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €18.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €18.10 ($21.05) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.75 ($18.32).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

