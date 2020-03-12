UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 161,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,937. UNICHARM CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

