Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 244.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Under Armour by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 285,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,132. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

UA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

