Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

UGP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 47,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,393. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

