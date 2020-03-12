Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Shares Down 3.1%

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.08, 1,204,937 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 637,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLC)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.