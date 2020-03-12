UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Marc D. Kozin Sells 4,933 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 45,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $345.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. ValuEngine lowered UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

