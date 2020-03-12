UBS Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.07 ($88.45).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €44.00 ($51.16) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €72.86. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.