UBS Group Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.87 ($126.59).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €98.68 ($114.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.77. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

