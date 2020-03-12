UBS Group Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.87 ($126.59).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €98.68 ($114.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.77. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

