UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 285 ($3.75).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 256.36 ($3.37).

MRO opened at GBX 176.35 ($2.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 1184.965633 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

In other news, insider Simon Antony Peckham acquired 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

