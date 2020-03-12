UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

VOW3 stock opened at €132.40 ($153.95) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

