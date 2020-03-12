Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tufin Software Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million -$28.12 million -8.08 Tufin Software Technologies Competitors $1.75 billion $55.36 million 15.63

Tufin Software Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies. Tufin Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60 Tufin Software Technologies Competitors 515 1958 2596 108 2.44

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 207.90%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -27.23% -42.49% -18.08% Tufin Software Technologies Competitors -5.71% -0.71% 0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies peers beat Tufin Software Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

