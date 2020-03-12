TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Shares Up 0.2%

TSE:AND (TSE:AND)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.72 and last traded at C$24.17, 21,277 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank set a C$23.00 price target on shares of TSE:AND and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.15.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

