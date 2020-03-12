Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Henri Steinmetz Buys 17,279 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 10,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,936. The company has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

