Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tricida worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tricida by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Tricida by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tricida by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tricida alerts:

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 4,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,235,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,385,740.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock worth $2,387,298 over the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.