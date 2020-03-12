Total Wealth Planning LLC Invests $203,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of AAPL traded down $18.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,376,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

